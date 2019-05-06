Police: Danville teen shot while egging cars

DANVILLE, Va. - ​A Danville teen is recovering after being shot while egging cars.

Police say the 16-year-old and a couple of other teens were riding around Saturday night egging cars in the area of Melrose Drive and Briarwood Lane.

A man in one of the cars the teens egged shot at the teens' car, hitting the 16-year-old.

The driver of the teens' car then crashed while trying to get the teen to the hospital.

"Every indication is these were teenagers being teenagers," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said. "It was poor decision making, but certainly should not have resulted in gunshots being fired. There's no sense in that kind of violence. The teenagers and their families have been cooperative with the police department."

As of Monday, no arrests had been made and no charges had been filed.

Police believe the shooter was driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Nissan or a Kia.

If you have any information, contact the police department.

