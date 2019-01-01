Police identify two involved in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Martinsville

Devonte Massey's mugshot pictured over the home at 313 Clift Street.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police responded at 1:20 a.m. to 313 Clift St., just off Starling Avenue, where they say they found 24-year-old Rasheem Oshea Hairston, of Eden, North Carolina, dead.

The house was hit nine times.

After officers arrived on Clift Street, they were called to the hospital for a second person with gunshot wounds.

Devontae Massey, 23, of Martinsville, had also been shot at the same incident on Clift Street. His injuries were non-life threatening.

He is charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

Although the warrants have been issued, the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information related to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at 403-5331 or Lt. Sandy Hines at 403-5328.

Those with information can also call the Crime Stoppers line at 276-63-CRIME.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to the arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

