Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted after shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings

DANVILLE, Va. - Authorities are looking for this 31-year-old man in connection with the recent shooting at the Danville Buffalo Wild Wings.

Marcus Hunt is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

More Headlines

Hunt who was previously seeking medical treatment at an undisclosed medical facility has vacated that facility and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508 or via the crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.