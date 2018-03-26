Police searching for missing Martinsville man

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 54-year-old man.

Larry Hinchee was last seen leaving work at Eastman Chemical between 1:10 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. after his shift on Saturday, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

His wife reported him missing later that day.

Officers and K-9s from the Martinsville Police Department, along with an infrared aerial drone provided by the Martinsville Fire Department, searched the immediate area around Hinchee’s residence without success.

Anyone who has information about Hinchee is asked to call Lt. Sandy Hines at 276-403-5300 or call 911.

