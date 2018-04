HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Bassett High School in Henry County is honoring a former Henry County teacher.

On Monday afternoon, a ceremony was held to dedicate the school's Fine Arts wing in memory of Betsy Mattox.

She held numerous positions within the school district for 41 years and was also a school board member.

Virginia state delegate Les Adams presented a resolution from the House of Representatives to Mattox's family.

