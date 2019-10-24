'Potentially deadly batch of heroin' has killed one person in Virginia

Picture of a potentially deadly batch of heroin laced with illegally sourced fentanyl or similar substance, according to the Danville Police Department.

DANVILLE, Va. - One person has died due to a heroin overdose connected with a batch of the drug police issued a warning about on Wednesday.

The Danville Police Department issued a warning about heroin that has caused a series of overdoses that was laced with illegally sourced fentanyl or a similar substance.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The person overdosed on Thursday morning and later died.

Danville Police Department Damion Reed, 28, was arrested by Danville police for allegedly trafficking a potentially deadly batch of heroin.

Police have arrested 28-year-old Damion Reed, who they suspect of trafficking the batch of drugs contributing to the overdoses.

