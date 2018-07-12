Renovation of Averett University's Main Hall reaches halfway point

DANVILLE, Va. - We're getting our first look at the renovation being done inside Main Hall at Averett University.

The work is the first phase of the university's 10-year, $28 million plan to renovate all of the residence halls on campus.

So far, the biggest change in Main Hall is the addition of central heating and air conditioning to the building.

"Around August 15th or 16th, right in there, will be the majority of students coming in. This will be all freshman. We wanted the new students to come in, to get these new rooms. We think it's going to be great for them," Averett Vice President of Institutional Advancement Buddy Rawley said.

The renovation was at the halfway point Thursday and is expected to be finished before classes begin Aug. 22.

To see a conceptual design of what the building will look like when work is complete, click here.

