Rocking the vote: Averett University event helps people register to vote

DANVILLE, Va. - You now have just one week left to register to vote in the midterm elections next month.

On Monday afternoon, Averett University's Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness held a voter registration event.

There was food, music and activities for kids.

Representatives for candidates running for various offices were also on hand.

"We found that only 1 in 5 people across the country actually voted in the last presidential election, but when we looked at the statistics for the city of Danville they were much worse," event coordinator Dr. Billy Wooten said. "We saw that only 1 in 23 registered voters ages 18 to 25 voted in the last election. So we're really here to raise awareness about voting issues, given our political climate today."

Election Day is Nov. 6.

To register to vote

