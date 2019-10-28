Search for robbery suspect triggers lockdown at Pittsylvania County schools

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The search for a robbery suspect triggered a lockdown Monday afternoon at two Pittsylvania County elementary schools.

According to Pittsylvania County Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones, Brosville and Stony Mill Elementary went into "code orange" lockdown around noon.

That means all outside school doors are locked and all classroom doors are locked.

As of 1:45 p.m., the lockdown was still in effect.

Jones said the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office was searching for a robbery suspect in the area, but there was no reason to think the suspect was coming to the schools.

