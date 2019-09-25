Small number of students at Henry County school report symptoms of contagious skin infection

COLLINSVILLE, Va. - A small amount of students at a Henry County school have reported symptoms of a contagious skin infection, according to a letter sent home to parents.

The letter, sent by Principal Matt Woods, says some students at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School in Collinsville reported symptoms and that the Martinsville Health Department has started a collaborative investigation with the school.

The health department has not confirmed a skin infection is spreading, but school officials are urging parents to practice good hygiene with their children to prevent the spread of any illnesses.

Any families that notice their child is experiencing symptoms of a skin infection are asked to report it to the school nurse.

The following steps were recommended:

• Frequently wash your hands, especially after toileting and before eating or preparing food. Hands should be washed with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds.

• Thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

• Immediately remove and wash clothing or linens following vigorous activity like that students complete during athletics and physical education classes.

• Cuts or lesions should be kept clean and covered to avoid possible infection.

Below is the full letter:

"Dear Cavalier Families,

The purpose of this letter is to inform you that a small number of students who attend FCMS have reported symptoms of a contagious skin infection. The Martinsville Health Department has been in contact with the school and has begun a collaborative investigation.

While not confirmed by the Health Department at this time, skin infections can be easily transmitted person to person.

We have collaborated with the local Health Department to take steps at school to prevent the spread of any illness; however, it is important for you to work with your child to help prevent and limit transmission.

Good hygiene is the best way to prevent transmission of any illnesses. The following are recommended:

• Frequently wash your hands, especially after toileting and before eating or preparing food. Hands should be washed with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds.

• Thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

• Immediately remove and wash clothing or linens following vigorous activity like that students complete during athletics and physical education classes.

• Cuts or lesions should be kept clean and covered to avoid possible infection.

Persons who are experiencing symptoms of skin irritation or infection should contact the school nurse and seek care from a medical professional.

Sincerely, Matt Woods

Principal"

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.