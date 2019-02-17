South Boston police investigating possible shooting after reports of shots fired near Easley Street

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - South Boston police say they're investigating a possible shots fired incident near the Easley Street area. Officers say they found multiple cartridge cases while investigating the scene around 7:30 Friday night but didn't find anyone injured.

Police say witnesses told them a silver or tan SUV and a silver or tan car pulled up on Easley Street near Noblin Avenue and exchanged gunfire.

Police did not find these vehicles at the scene, either.

Officers later learned a person was taken to Person County Memorial Hospital for an unknown injury. They're working to determine if this injured person was related to the shots fired incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445. Those with information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

