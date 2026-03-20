Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Roanoke

No description found

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography in Roanoke, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they received tips from Southern Virginia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Roanoke County Police Department, which then caused them to execute a search warrant at an apartment in the 1300 block of Salem Avenue SW.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Gabriel Moja on one count of possession of child pornography.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.