Rockbridge County deputies arrest woman on felony drug, firearm charges

A woman has been arrested and faces several felony drug and firearm charges after illegal drugs and a firearm were seized from her vehicle in Rockbridge County, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. Monday to the Willow Springs Road area for a report of a woman slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they were able to wake her.

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After further investigation, deputies deployed a sheriff’s office K-9, which detected illegal drugs. Authorities seized cocaine, clonazepam, more than $5,000 in cash, digital scales, a stolen 9mm handgun, and additional drug paraphernalia.

Joann Hoyle, 38, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Hoyle is being held without bond at the Rockbridge Regional Jail.