Rocky Mount mayor to face State Bar in disciplinary hearing

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue will face a Public Disciplinary Hearing with the Virginia State Bar on April 23-24. The hearing will take place at the Virginia ABC Headquarters in Mechanicsville.

As previously reported, Mayor Perdue is facing legal trouble after allegedly falsifying a date on court documents for a client he was representing. Mayor Perdue serves as an attorney as his day job in areas including criminal defense and real estate law.

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In a January 29th Facebook post, Mayor Perdue said the matter has not affected his job as Mayor, writing “This matter is unrelated to my duties as Mayor and does not involve the Town or its operations in any way. I respect the legal and professional review process and have taken my responsibilities seriously throughout my career. My focus remains where it belongs, serving our residents and moving Rocky Mount forward.”

Mayor Perdue has continually declined to respond to multiple media requests on the matter.