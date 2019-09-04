Southside churches, car dealership collecting relief supplies for hurricane victims

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Local churches are teaming up with a car dealership to help collect relief supplies for hurricane victims.

Seven churches in Martinsville and Henry County, along with Barry Nelson dealerships will be collecting supplies through Sept. 15.

The seven churches participating are:

- Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church

- Wayside Baptist Church

- Faith Baptist Church

- Northside Baptist Church

- Hosanna Baptist Church

- Spring Street Baptist Church

- Mountainview Baptist Church

The nonprofit Hearts With Hands will decide where the supplies need to go.

Intertape Polymer Group in Danville has volunteered its trucks to transport the supplies.

"I've been here all my life, born and raised here. Like I always tell somebody, God just gives you one life to live, so you better live it like you should," Barry Nelson, the dealership's owner and namesake, said.

Wayside Baptist Church pastor Billy Hicks says seeing the community come together to help people in need makes him feel excited inside.

"It encourages you that people lay aside their differences and come to help," Hicks said.

Faith Baptist Church Pastor David Towler noted how quickly the churches came together after the hurricane.

"I think it's great," Towler said. "All of us are trying to work together for a common cause."

Items most needed are:

- Bottled water

- Gallon jugs of water

- Large, heavy duty trash bags

- Diapers

- Bleach

- Pop Tarts

