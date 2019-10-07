Suspect wanted, man injured after weekend home invasion in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A man is wanted and another man was hurt during a home invasion in Danville over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Green Street for a reported home invasion around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told officers he heard a knock at the door and answered after hearing a woman's voice.

When he opened the door, 31-year-old Kimberly Park, 55-year-old Charles Pyles and 34-year-old Kevin James reportedly forced their way inside, assaulted the man and stole his property.

Authorities say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

According to police, the man suffered head injuries during the incident. He was treated at SOVAH Health Danville and released.

Park and Pyles were arrested and are being held at Danville City Jail without bond. James is still wanted.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of James is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or the Detective Division at (434) 799-6508, or email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

