'This is how modern agencies prepare': School shooting drill held in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Some local first responders may now be better prepared to respond to an active shooter.

An active shooter drill was held at Galileo Magnet High School in Danville on Friday.

Students were out of school, but teachers and staff members were used as role players.

The goal was to practice both taking down the shooter and helping treat victims.

"A lot of people in the community have come up to me. Some of them have expressed anxiety about us doing this, but I'm here to tell you this is how modern agencies prepare so that we are ready when something bad happens. We can respond effectively and save lives," Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said.

This was the first time the school district has done a drill like this.

