Three found dead, two taken to the hospital after Pittsylvania County shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Three people were found dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsylvania County Friday night, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Shula Drive in the Hurt community, where three of the victims were found dead inside a home. Deputies are still on scene as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Identities of the victims will not be released until their families are notified.

Deputies say the incident is currently under investigation, and they consider this an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 434-432-7931.

