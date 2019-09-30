Two men arrested, charged after explosive device detonates in creator's face, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Two men are in custody after the Henry County Sheriff's Office says they set off an own explosive device that they built.

On Friday at 9:49 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center received a call about a firecracker that had exploded in an individual’s face at 124 Konya Drive in Martinsville.

The victim, 37-year-old James Marvin Hundley, was assessed by EMS workers and then flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies determined that it wasn't a firecracker that exploded, but rather a small improvised explosive device.

Investigators determined that Hundley and a second man built and the improvised explosive device prior to its detonation.

Hundley, of Martinsville, was charged with possessing materials to manufacture an explosive device and possessing an explosive device. He's being held in the Roanoke City Jail with a $1,500 secured bond.

Jonathan Wayne Hubbard, 52, of Martinsville, faces the same two felony charges. He is being held in the Martinsville City Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers Program at 276-63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

