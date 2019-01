DANVILLE, Va. - Help is available in Danville for anyone needing a place to get warm as frigid temperauters move in Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a news release from the city Tuesday afternoon, anyone needing a warm place to stay can call 434-799-5111 and choose option No. 8.

Someone in the city's emergency communications center will answer and will help you make arrangements.

