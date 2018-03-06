Pharmaceutical company to invest $5.8M, create 70 jobs in Southside

Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam greets supporters at an election night rally November 7, 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. Northam defeated Republican candidate Ed Gillespie. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A pharmaceutical company will invest $5.8 million, creating dozens of new jobs in Southside.

Panaceutics, Inc., a company based in North Carolina, is expanding and will create 70 jobs in Pittsylvania County. The CEO says that this area is an "untapped market" and the move will "open doors."

This will be a high-tech manufacturing facility for research and development.

A county official says that these are high-paying jobs. It's not clear yet when the company will begin the hiring process.

Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. It is the first economic development announcement that he has made since assuming office.

