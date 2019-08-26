Woman flown to hospital after being shot in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - First responders flew a 41-year-old woman to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting.

The South Boston Police Department says officers arrived at the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Easley Street around 7:50 p.m. and found the woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in her leg.

She was airlifted to Duke Medical Center.

After getting a description of the suspect's car, officers found a vehicle matching the description in the 1800 block of Vaughan Street.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicles on Vaughn Street.

They found evidence and several guns, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Authorities have not arrested anyone yet and the case is still under investigation, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4271 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

