11 arrested in connection with multistate drug ring in Roanoke County, Southwest Virginia, NC

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested 11 people as part of a multiyear investigation into a drug and gun trafficking organization believed to be operating in Virginia and North Carolina.

In 2017, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office, the Twin County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified a drug trafficking organization operating in Grayson County.

Further investigation revealed that the operation, which was trafficking pounds of meth, as well as guns, extended to Roanoke, Smyth and Washington counties, as well as areas of North Carolina.

Law enforcement officials believe that this organization is responsible for the distribution of meth, firearms and stolen property.

Over the course of a 28-month investigation, law enforcement agencies have seized several ounces of meth, as well as guns, by using controlled buys, interviews, surveillance and search warrants in an effort to curb the flow of meth into the region.

On Oct. 25, a grand jury in Grayson County issued 119 indictments on 74 defendants.

The Sheriff's Office says more arrests are pending and the majority of the indictments will remain sealed until the defendants are arrested.

The following people have been arrested so far:

David Michael Brown, 29, of Galax Possession of a Schedule II drug Possession of a firearm by a felon

Andrea Stewart, 26, of North Carolina Possession of a Schedule II drug Conspiracy to distribute

Joseph Ayers, 47, of Elk Creek Possession of stolen property

Joshua Kogod, 37, of Marion Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Possession of a firearm and drugs

Danny Lawrence, 48, of Rugby Conspiracy to distribute meth

Eric Hash, 39, of Independence Possession of stolen property

Michael Phillips, 23, of Sugar Grove Several counts of grand larceny with intent to sell Possession of burglary tools Breaking and entering

Dreama Taylor, of Whitetop Welfare fraud Making a false statement to authorities

Megan Blevins, 29, of Whitetop​​​​​​ Conspiracy to distribute meth



In addition to the above arrests based on the indictments, authorities executed a search warrant on Quillen Ridge Road on Wednesday where, they say they seized several firearms, along with ounces of meth.

At that location, Lawrence and the following two individuals were arrested:

Jesse Roten, 20, of Mouth of Wilson Possession of meth

Chad Campbell, 26, of North Carolina Possession of meth



