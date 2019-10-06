15 schools gather in Salem for a robotics tournament

SALEM, Va. - 15 schools from across Southwest, Va. gathered at Salem High School for a robotics tournament.

The Blue Ridge Brawl was hosted by Salem's robotics team. The competition gave students a chance to compete against other robots built by students at the different schools.

The students spent a total of six weeks preparing and building the technology for the competition.

"It builds a lot of skills that I really would not get otherwise that I'm going to be steps ahead of a lot of people in the workplace," said Salem senior Timmothy Tuttle.

The Salem robotics team says the event is an effort to grow stem and robotics in the area.

