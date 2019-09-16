19-year-old dead after Patrick County tractor accident over the weekend

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. - A 19-year-old is dead after a tractor accident in Patrick County over the weekend.

Authorities say Brandon France was hurt while working on a farm tractor at his home on Big A School Road in Stuart.

First responders arrived at the scene around 4 p.m., and France was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"This is a very sad day for our county, please keep Brandon and his family in your prayers," said Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

