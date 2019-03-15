43 indicted as part of 'Operation Ice Melt' on around 100 drug, gun charges

APPOMATTOX, Va. - After a yearlong investigation, 43 people from central Virginia have been indicted on about 100 drug and gun charges as a part of "Operation Ice Melt," according to Virginia State Police.

Arrests started Thursday morning at homes and motels across Appomattox and Campbell counties, and the charges stem from indictments from a Campbell County grand jury and a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.

Authorities have arrested 28 people, and they continue to search for an additional 15 people indicted as a part of the investigation. Three of the people indicted have been charged with selling meth within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

Police found more than 3,000 grams of meth, 200 grams of heroin, 50 grams of cocaine, 7,700 grams of marijuana, 250 MDMA tablets, 75 doses of morphine and 10 doses of acid and PCP totaling a street value of $647,063.

Thirteen illegal guns were also recovered in Appomattox and Campbell counties as a part of this investigation.

Indictments against the 28 arrested individuals include distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, distribution of MDMA, distribution of a controlled substance, distribution of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a schedule I/II drug while in possession of a gun, felon in possession of a gun, conspiring to distribute a controlled substance, destruction of property, probation violation and driving as a habitual offender.

Arrested individuals were taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jails in Rustburg and Amherst.

Anyone with information on the 15 fugitives is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 434-332-9580.

Below are the individuals arrested as a part of Operation Ice Melt:

Victoria Sumpolec

James Timmy Scott

Cody Lipscomb

Andrew Simpson

Jonathan Ward

Jason Rhuland

Michael Pennell

Larry Grishaw

Jerry Lowden

Gaige Wade

Devon McCoy

Jarrett Doss

Bridget Martin

Emmanuel Whiting

William Brooks

Nicholas Ansbaugh

Samantha Ansbaugh

Kristopher Howard

Karla Whitehead

Leroy Dews

Joseph Tweedy Jr.

Thomasina Wood

Laura Ayers

Rodney Biglow

Ricky Hodges

Kristy Ratliff

James Amerman

Charles Rice

The following people are fugitives of Operation Ice Melt:

Michael Donald

Jennifer King

Michael Patria

Jeremy Rose

Christopher Wood

Sherman Hackett

Rafael Watkins

Carmen Irby

George Billy Harmon

Christopher Campbell

Jamie Morgan

Ryan Martin

Jacob Kersey

Amanda Wood

Melanie Irby

