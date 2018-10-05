Mountain Valley Pipeline loses key permit, all work must stop

NORFOLK, Va. - Mountain Valley Pipeline construction experiences another speed bump after a key permit was suspended Friday, according to the Sierra Club.

The Army Corps of Engineers suspended the permit, which would have allowed the pipeline to cross Virginia streams, on Friday -- meaning work along the entire pipeline route must come to a halt.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's order approving the pipeline's construction requires that all permits be in place for work to take place anywhere along the 303-mile route.

The action follows Tuesday's federal court ruling, which threw out MVP's stream crossing permit for southern West Virginia.

