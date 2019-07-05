Grayson County sheriff helps reunites fawn with mother after dog attack

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - A fawn is back with its mother thanks to the actions of Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office received a call about a fawn being attacked by dogs.

The fawn was saved by Michael Funk, of Fries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Vaughan responded because he was filling in for the animal control office's deputy, who was out of town.

After rescuing the fawn from the dogs, the Sheriff's Office says Vaughan and Funk were able to help the fawn and reunite it with its mother!

