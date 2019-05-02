Hillsville firefighters expected to be OK after fire truck overturned

HILLSVILLE, Va. - Two Hillsville firefighters are expected to be OK after their fire truck overturns.

State police say the volunteer fire department was responding to a call around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The fire truck tried to pass a pickup truck along Airport Road when that driver took a left turn.

Firefighters tried to avoid that driver, but lost control of the fire truck and the truck rolled over.

There's about $100,000 dollars worth of damage to the truck.

No charges have been filed against the other driver.

