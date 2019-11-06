I-77 closed in Bland County after crash causes tractor-trailer to spill 'liquid contents'

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

BLAND COUNTY, Va. - All north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed due to a single-vehicle crash in Bland County.

A tractor-trailer crashed and is leaking "liquid contents," according to the Virginia State Police.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor-trailer was headed south on I-77 when it jackknifed as it exited the East River Tunnel.

The driver wasn't hurt, but the truck was damaged and began spilling its contents.

Authorities are on the scene and ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

