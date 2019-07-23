'Movie money' turning up at Hillsville businesses, police say

HILLSVILLE, Va. - What may have once been a TV or movie prop could have made its way into your wallet.

Police in Hillsville say that "movie money" has been turning up at local businesses.

The money looks and feels real, but says "Motion Picture Use Only" somewhere on the bills.

Some bills have red markings that may look like characters from an Asian language. Often these markings have been erased, so you could see a blank space somewhere on the bill.

Hillsville police say to be extra cautious when accepting and handling large denomination bills, and to report any attempted use of these bills to authorities.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.