Red Onion State Prison inmate convicted of sending threatening mail to former state prosecutor

iStock/allanswart

ABDINGDON, Va. - An inmate at Red Onion State Prison has been convicted of sending threatening mail to a former state prosecutor who handled his case in the late 1990s.

Randall Keystone, 55, was convicted Tuesday of two counts of transmitting interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person, according to the Department of Justice.

Evidence presented during the one-day jury trial shows Keystone sent a pair of threatening letters to a former state prosecutor, now an Assistant United States Attorney in North Carolina, who worked on his case in the late '90s. The former prosecutor received a letter at his home and at his office.

In both letters, written around Jan. 11, 2017, Keystone wrote, "How'd you like someone to put a bullit [sic] in your head? How'd you like me to be the one to do it?"

The investigation of the case was conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service for the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of North Carolina and the Virginia Department of Corrections. Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer R. Bockhorst and Cagle Juhan are prosecuting the case for the United States.

