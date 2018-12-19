Delegate-elect Ronnie Campbell wins 24th District special election

ROANOKE, Va. - If you live in Bath, Amherst and Rockbridge counties, as well as Buena Vista and Lexington, you now have a new delegate.

Republican Ronnie Campbell beat Democrat Christian Worth in the special election to fill Virginia's 24th House of Delegates seat. Delegate-elect Campbell will be replacing Ben Cline, who is heading to Congress.

Campbell received 59.26 percent of the vote and Christian Worth received 40.14 percent of the vote.

Campbell's win means there will be 49 Democrats and 51 Republicans in the House of Delegates.

