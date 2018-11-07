Representative-elect Ben Cline projected to beat Jennifer Lewis for 6th District

ROANOKE, Va. - Republican Representative-elect Ben Cline has successfully defeated Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis for the Virginia 6th District seat.

Currently, that seat is held by Bob Goodlatte, a Republican, who was first elected to office in 1992. Last November, Goodlatte announced he would not seek re-election.

That opened the race on both sides of the political spectrum.

Cline, an attorney from Rockbridge, has represented the Lexington area in Virginia’s General Assembly since 2002 and says his 16 years in Richmond show he stands up for conservative values.

“I'm the conservative with a record of success down in Richmond fighting the fights on behalf of the people of the 6th District,” he said.

He believes many parts of the political system are broken and wants to make sure the government is working for the people it governs. He says he will take to Washington the values of the 6th District: faith, family, community and hard work.

Cline says his voting record in Richmond shows that he deviates from the views of the Republican Party if he feels they don’t align with his district’s. Specifically, the issue of transparency -- like recording votes in subcommittees in the Virginia General Assembly -- is something he's fought for against the leaders of his party.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.