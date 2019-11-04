Three bodies found in Grayson County, believed to be connected to N.C. arson

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. - A hunter found three bodies inside a truck in Grayson County on Monday morning, according to Sheriff Richard Vaughan.

Vaughan told 10 News that the bodies were found near Oak Hill Academy in a very remote area in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office believes the bodies are connected to a July arson case in North Carolina that killed two people.

The remains are badly burned, according to Vaughan.

Investigators from North Carolina are at the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and heading to the scene.

