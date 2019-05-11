Two assaulted on Appalachian Trail, Wythe County deputies investigating

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Two people were assaulted on the Appalachian trail early Saturday morning, according to Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan, who told 10 News one person is in custody.

There is no update on the condition of the victims. Dunagan described them as one male and one female but would not confirm whether they are alive.

Between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a man threatening Appalachian Trailer hikers. Deputies found a machete on the trail that they believe the man was using.

The male victim was found in Wythe County and the female victim was found in Smyth County. Deputies do not yet know if the victims were together or whether there were two separate incidents.

The suspect surrendered to a tactical team, Dunagan said, and is now in jail in Wythe County.

The sheriff's office would not release the suspect's name. Deputies are waiting on charges for the suspect and there could potentially be charges from the U.S. Forest Service.

Dunagan described the incident or incidents as “isolated.” He confirmed that there were no more than two victims. He said one victim was located by tracking a cellphone using GPS technology.

Virginia State Police confirmed to 10 News that troopers have assisted in the investigation.

The section of the Appalachian Trail that runs through Wythe County is about a mile long and is located in the west region of the county. The map below shows the approximate location of the Wythe County victim.

