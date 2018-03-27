Virginia deputy kills driver armed with shotgun; state police investigating

WISE COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after a pursuit Monday evening.

The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. when a Wise County sheriff's deputy observed a pickup truck driving erratically on Old Route 610.

The deputy turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop the pickup truck, but the driver refused to stop and sped away, according to police.

As the pickup truck entered the southbound entrance ramp to Route 23, it stopped in the travel lane. The driver exited the truck, armed with a shotgun.

The deputy then shot the man, who died at the scene.

At the request of Wise County Sheriff R.D. Oakes, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident.



