State trooper dies in shootout that also killed suspect

Virginia State Police say Trooper Lucas B. Dowell died in a shootout that also resulted in the death of a suspect while trying to execute a drug-related search warrant Monday evening.

Dowell, a Chilhowie native, graduated from the Virginia State Police's Basic Session in November 2014. He succumbed to his injuries overnight at Southside Community Hospital, according to VSP. He is survived by his parents and a sister.

“This is an extremely difficult day for the State Police,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “We are humbled by Lucas’ selfless sacrifice and grateful for his dedicated service to the Commonwealth. He will forever be remembered by his State Police family for his great strength of character, tenacity, valor, loyalty and sense of humor."

The suspect was shot and died at the scene. His name has not been released yet because authorities are still trying to notify his family. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

The two troopers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

