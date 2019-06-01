These are the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - We now know the names of the 12 individuals killed during Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

During Saturday morning's news conference, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen announced their names.

All but one of the 12 were employees of the city of Virginia Beach.

Laquita C. Brown, of Chesapeake, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for four and a half years.

Tara Welch Gallagher, of Virginia Beach, an engineer in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for six years.

Mary Louise Gayle, of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for 24 years.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev, of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for nine years.

Katherine Nixon, of Virginia Beach, an engineer in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 10 years.

Richard H. Nettleton, of Norfolk, an engineer in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 28 years. Nettleton was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army as a lieutenant in the 130th Engineer Brigade.

Christopher Kelly Rapp, of Powhatan, an engineer in the city's public works department, had worked for the city for 11 months.

Ryan Keith Cox, of Virginia Beach, an account clerk in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 12.5 years.

Joshua Hardy, of Virginia Beach, an engineering technician in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for four and a half years.

Michelle "Missy" Langer, of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant in the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 12 years.

Robert "Bobby" Williams, of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator for the city's public utilities department, had worked for the city for 41 years.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling, of Virginia Beach, was a contractor trying to fill a permit.

