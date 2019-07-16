VDOT closing Northern Virginia road for safety improvements

CULPEPER, Va. - VDOT has closed a stretch of Route 29 for three weeks.

Preparations for the closure of the northbound lanes of Lee Highway in northern Fauquier County are moving ahead as VDOT looks to improve the stopping sight distance on the approach to the Route 215 intersection.

The Route 29 northbound approach to the Route 215 intersection ranks as the No. 1 safety need in VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District, with the highest potential for safety improvement.

In the five years between 2013 and 2017, there were 113 crashes on that section of the highway.

The project will regrade the northbound lanes and remove two hills that have contributed to crashes.

The work requires closing the northbound lanes of Route 15/29 between July 8 and Aug. 2 from just north of the entrance to Battlefield Baptist Church to just south of the Route 29/215 intersection, a distance of about one-half mile.

During that time, northbound traffic will detour using Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall and then using I-66 east to Gainesville. The closure will not affect southbound traffic and drivers will be able to turn onto and from Route 215 during the closure. Access to private entrances, including the Battlefield Baptist Church, will be maintained during the closure.

