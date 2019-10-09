Virginia ABC introduces some scary-good deals for October

RICHMOND, Va. - As all things spooky are starting to come out of their hiding place, Virginia ABC is scaring up some special deals for the month of October.

Celebrate the season 10 debut of "The Walking Dead" with "The Walking Dead" bourbon from Spirits of the Apocalypse. The special spirit is only available on the ABC website.

From Oct. 10 to 17, you can get a coupon for 20% off a purchase of $25 or more. The coupon has to be downloaded from the ABC website.

On Oct. 24, Virginia ABC is celebrating Spooky Spirits Day. Customers will get 20% off online and in stores on select 750 ml size spirits. Purchases are limited to three bottles per customer.

Those select spirits include:

Jägermeister

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Crystal Head Vodka

Espolòn Tequila Blanco

Tequila Blanco Fireball Cinnamon Whisky (including plastic)

