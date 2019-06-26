Virginia Beach city employee says guns should be allowed in the office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach public works employee thinks he has a solution that will keep city employees safe.

He thinks employees should be allowed to bring their own guns to work.

Vincent Smith must abide by as an employee of the city of Virginia Beach that prevents him or any of his non-law enforcement colleagues from bringing legally owned guns to work.

"(It) was really restricting for how people could be prepared for something like this," said Smith.

As a division manager for the department of public works, it was at his office --12 were killed and four more were injured May 31st.

"The only thing that stops an evil person with a gun, is a good person with a gun. That is who stopped that man that day," said Smith.

Last Tuesday, he informed city council that he would be relaunching a Change.org petition in hopes they will do away with the old policy, so one of them could have been one of those good guys.

He says this isn't a new idea

"About four years ago, I did recognize there were some security concerns around the city," said Smith.

When he initially launched it, one of the nearly 260 people who signed it, was contractor Herb Snelling.

"Had we allowed it on May 30, what would we be looking at today," said Smith. "You know, unfortunately, he did lose his life that day."

Mayor Bobby Dyer made things clear -- when it comes to any policy or law changes, they will not happen now.

