Pulaski County Sports and Entertainment unveils new logo for Sportsplex

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County Sports and Entertainment unveiled a new logo on Wednesday for the Pulaski County Sportsplex, a transformative new indoor sports complex that will serve as a premier destination for athletic competition.

The Pulaski County Sportsplex is a 165,000 square foot versatile indoor facility designed to host travel sport tournaments, regional events and community programming. Once completed, the Sportsplex will enhance Pulaski County’s ability to attract visitors, support youth and adult athletics and offer access to world-class health and fitness facilities through community membership programs.

The newly released logo includes elements of design and style from the Pulaski County Sports and Entertainment logo that was introduced last year.

“The Pulaski County Sportsplex is more than a building; it’s an investment in our community’s future,” said Tim Miller, Director of Sports & Entertainment for the county. “This logo marks an important milestone in the project and establishes a visual identity that reflects the pride, opportunity, and momentum surrounding this project.”

As development continues, Pulaski County will share additional updates on construction progress, programming, and future milestones.