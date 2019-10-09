Virginia Chick-fil-A employee climbs down storm drain to rescue customer's phone

STAFFORD, Va. - It was a bad day for Shauna Hall.

But for one Chick-fil-A employee, it was just another day on the job.

It all started when Hall was getting her son out of her van and dropped her phone straight down a storm drain.

She says she tried getting it herself with no luck. She went inside Chick-fil-A and spoke to a manager, who wasn't sure how to help.

Enter Seth.

After Seth comped meals for Hall and her son, he offered her a phone to call for help and called the county to see if someone could be sent to help.

After they hung up on him, Seth and Hall noticed the manhole cover next to the drain wasn't bolted down. The pair removed the cover, Seth slicing open his hand in the process, and tried to get her phone using a grab stick -- then, he accidentally dropped it.

"After trying to reach it with his grabstick then dropping his stick, he tells me it's a manhole for a reason and he is going down," Hall wrote in her Facebook post. "He then climbs down into the hole and retrieves my phone which miraculously is not broken or wet."

Hall said Seth asked her to snap a photo of him so he could show his girlfriend what he did at work that day.

"Service with a smile. Just another day at Chick-fil-A," Hall wrote.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.