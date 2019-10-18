Virginia Department of Education releases new quality standards

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Board of Education has released new Standards of Quality for the commonwealth's public schools.

According to NBC 12, the Standards of Quality lay out the foundation for instructional programs and support services that all schools are required to provide. They also drive about 85% of state funding for school divisions.

The new standards reportedly work to promote education equity, support teacher recruitment and retention, and help students and schools reach the board's graduation and accreditation requirements.

Revisions from past standards include consolidating some existing state programs into a single, expanded funding stream known as the Equity Fund, within the Standards of Quality.

Here are some of the new standards:

Moving K-3 class size reduction program from Annual Appropriation Act into the Standards of Quality

Increasing state funding for reading specialists

Moving support for reading specialists from Annual Appropriation Act to Standards of Quality

Establishing new teacher leader program and expanding the commonwealth's existing teacher mentor program

Amending staffing requirements for English learner teachers

Setting specific staffing rations in the Standards of Quality for school nurses, social workers and school psychologists

Providing state funding for state-level and regional work-based learning coordinators

Creating a statewide principal mentorship program to strengthen school leadership

Providing state support for one full-time school counselor for every 250 students

Requiring a full-time principal in every elementary school

Requiring a full-time assistant principal for every 400 students

