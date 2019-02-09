Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down

RICHMOND, Va. - The calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to resign are growing by the hour Friday night.

Most recent is the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, who said "we can't see it in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Virginia for the Lieutenant Governor to remain in his role."

The caucus released a statement via Twitter Friday night.

Below is the full statement:

"In light of the most recent sexual assault allegations against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus believe it is best for Lt. Governor Fairfax to step down from his position. We remain steadfast in our conviction that every allegation of sexual assault or misconduct be treated with the utmost seriousness. While we believe that anyone accused of such grievous and harmful act must receive the due process prescribed by the Constitution, we can't see it in the best interest of the Commonwealth of Virginia for the Lieutenant Governor to remain in his role."

