Virginia offers free fishing weekend Sept. 28-29

ROANOKE, Va. - Head outside and experience the fishing that Virginia has to offer!



The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is offering two additional full days of free fishing Sept. 28-29, in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. All fishing regulations still apply. A license is still required if you plan to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

This offer is available because there was inclement weather during the free fishing days in June.

