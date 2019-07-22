Virginia to receive more than $4 million in Equifax settlement

CNNMoney

RICHMOND, Va. - The Commonwealth is set to receive more than $4 million in a multistate bipartisan settlement from Equifax as part of the largest data breach settlement in history.

According to Attorney General Mark Herring, more than 4 million Virginians had their personal data compromised by Equifax. On top of the $4,302,175.75 Virginia will receive, there is also a $300 million fund dedicated to making consumers whole.

“I hope this settlement sends a message to companies nationwide that my colleagues and I will not tolerate their failure to keep consumers information protected and private," said Herring.

The investigation found that Equifax was unable to maintain a reasonable security system, which allowed hackers to penetrate its systems, exposing the data of 56 percent of American adults -- the largest-ever breach of consumer data.

Equifax announced the data breach on Sept. 7, 2017, affecting more than 147 million consumers. Breached information included Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses, credit card numbers and in some cases driver's license numbers.

Consumers who are eligible for redress will have to submit a claim online. For more information, visit the Federal Trade Commission website or call the settlement administrator at 1-833-759-2982.

