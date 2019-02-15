Virginians, your tax returns can now be processed

RICHMOND - Filed your taxes yet?

If you have, you may now receive your refund as the Virginia Department of Taxation can now start processing tax returns for individuals.

Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that conforms Virginia’s tax laws to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“I am proud that we were able to work together to give Virginians the clarity they deserve during tax season,” said Northam. “Now, because of this important compromise, Virginia taxpayers can properly prepare and file their taxes and our state personnel can start processing tax returns.”

“We are pleased that this bipartisan legislation provides certainty for taxpayers as they file their 2018 individual income tax returns,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “Most importantly, with the governor’s signature on this legislation, the Virginia Department of Taxation can start processing 2018 individual income tax returns for people in the commonwealth.”

Once your return is processed, you can check the status of your refund anytime by using the Where’s My Refund tool.

