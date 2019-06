A scene from "The Walking Dead" season 9 midseason finale.

RICHMOND, Va. - Calling all fans of "The Walking Dead!"

A new spinoff, which is filming in Virginia, is in need of extras.

The series will be shooting in Richmond and surrounding areas from July through November.

The casting announcement says people of all ethnicities, ages and genders are needed.

All extra work is paid, although no travel or housing is provided.

Click here to learn more about what's needed to apply.

